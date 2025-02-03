English
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Global Series: Year 5 kicks off in April with $5 million on the line for the season

Hundreds of teams from around the world will compete in the coming season.

The fourth year of the Apex Legends Global Series came to a close last night, with the action taking place in Sapporo, Japan. While you can head over here to learn more about the victor of that premier event, you can also stick around to hear about Respawn's plan for the 2025 season, which will be the fifth year of the ALGS.

The big thing to note is that the season will offer up $5 million in total and that it will officially kick off on April 6 when the first Split begins. There will be a pre-season tournament starting this month, but the main events return in a couple of months instead.

There will be two Pro League Splits this season, with 30 teams set to compete in each of the four regions for those Splits. 22 teams will be invited rosters, while eight are pre-season qualified rosters. The Splits will serve up $500,000 of cash prizes each, as well as a heap of Championship qualifications points too, and this is also on top of spots at LAN events, like the Midseason Playoffs, being on the cards.

The Midseason Playoffs will present a $1 million prize pool, while a further $1 million will be saved for the ALGS Open, and then the remaining $2 million for the premier World Championship at the end of the year.

While we are waiting to hear about where the LAN tournaments will be hosted in-person and during which dates, Respawn has mentioned a little more about a few additional planned changes. This includes incorporating Legend Bans to switch up the meta a tad and also expanding the map pool over the season to offer up more places for action to be featured.

Needless to say, it looks like the 2025 season could be one of the ALGS' best yet.

Apex Legends

