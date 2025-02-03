GoNext Esports are the Apex Legends Global Series 2024 champions

HQ

Another year of competitive Apex Legends is in the books. Following an action-packed weekend, all held in Sapporo, Japan, a victor has been decided meaning we now know which team has taken home the majority of the prize pool.

After a gruelling tournament, it was GoNext Esports who came out on top after holding off Alliance and Team Falcons. Despite only scoring 68 total points, which saw them fall behind Alliance's 95, Team Falcons' 75 and Shopify Rebellion's 72, the squad managed to sneak away with the tournament by winning two of the eight matches in the finals series.

This result means that GoNext Esports is heading home with $600,000 in prize money and the trophy and title that comes with being dubbed an ALGS world champion. As for what's next for this team, we're now waiting on Respawn to hear about what the plan is for the 2025 season.