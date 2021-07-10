English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Apex Legends

Apex Legends' next Thrillseekers event adds a new map and several new cosmetics

The event is set to take place July 13 - August 3.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

EA and Respawn have announced details surrounding Apex Legends' next in-game event which is called Thrillseekers. The event is set to take place July 13 - August 3 and it adds a new lava-filled arena and several special cosmetics that players can unlock.

The new arena is called Overflow and it's said to be "lane focused" with large pools of lava breaking up the map and forcing players to switch up their strategies. Along with the map, there will new rewards each week during the event that players can unlock. Week one, for example, includes the Rampart Wastelander Set, week two contains Battle Pass boosters, crafting metals and Apex packs, and week three offers the Lethal Enforcer Bangalore Skin.

In addition to all of these details, a Summer Splash Sale will take place until July 27 and this sees the return of beloved skins such as Youngblood and Voidwalker.

Apex Legends

Related texts

Apex LegendsScore

Apex Legends
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"The mix of weapons, the revive mechanic, the excellent design of the map, the fluidity of the controls, and the stellar gunplay all combine to make a slick first-person experience."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy