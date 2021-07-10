Apex Legends' next Thrillseekers event adds a new map and several new cosmetics

EA and Respawn have announced details surrounding Apex Legends' next in-game event which is called Thrillseekers. The event is set to take place July 13 - August 3 and it adds a new lava-filled arena and several special cosmetics that players can unlock.

The new arena is called Overflow and it's said to be "lane focused" with large pools of lava breaking up the map and forcing players to switch up their strategies. Along with the map, there will new rewards each week during the event that players can unlock. Week one, for example, includes the Rampart Wastelander Set, week two contains Battle Pass boosters, crafting metals and Apex packs, and week three offers the Lethal Enforcer Bangalore Skin.

In addition to all of these details, a Summer Splash Sale will take place until July 27 and this sees the return of beloved skins such as Youngblood and Voidwalker.