Apex Legends

Apex Legends crossplay won't pit PC against console

Cross-play is coming to Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends but it won't force console players to play against PC players.

Alongside with the Switch & Steam version reveal, Respawn also announced that Apex Legends will feature a cross-play function across all the platforms. While this is exciting, many players are still worried that PC players would have more advantages by using PC peripherals to play.

Now, one of the developers from Respawn Entertainment, Jake Smullin, explained in a video on Tiktok that players will only be in the crossplay lobbies with PC players if they have a PC player on their team, so there's actually nothing to worry about and "Everyone should be excited".

By the way, Apex Legends is landing on mobile as well, soft-launch is expected later this year.

Apex Legends

