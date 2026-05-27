Barça legend Alexia Putellas leaving the club at the end of the season

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Alexia Putellas has announced that she will be leaving FC Barcelona at the end of the season, after spending 14 seasons in the Catalan club, where she was widely regarded as the best player in the world.

Among the 38 trophies she has won since joining in 2012 from Levante are 4 Champions League titles, 10 leagues and 10 Queen's Cup, including this season Champions League title won against Olympique Lyonnais. She is the all-time top leading scorer with 232 goals in 507 match appearances, although she won't be the longest serving player in the female squad, after Melanie Serrano who played 516 matches.

Putellas also won the Ballon d'Or twice in a row, in 2021 and 2022, as well as FIFA The Best and other individual trophies, and was of course part of the national team that won World Cup in 2023. Putellas will continue playing elsewhere, but said that "she was born culé and will die culé".