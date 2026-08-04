Alexandra Eala becomes first Filipina to win a WTA singles title after stunning comeback in Washington

HQ

Alexandra Eala, 21-year-old Filipina player, claimed her first WTA title when she defeated the top seed Jessica Pegula on Monday, coming from behind: the final was paused on Sunday due to rain, when Pegula had won the first set 6-4, and resumed one day later. Then, Eala produced a stunning comeback and ended up taking the second and third set, 6-4 and 6-0.

This has a real significance: it confirms Eala as one of the most promising stars in the WTA circuit, helped her reached a career high of World No. 20, jumping eight spots, and became the first Filipina to win a tour-level singles crown. It wasn't easy, as she had to defeat top 10 players or former Grand Slam champions, including Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, second seed Elina Svitolina, and four-times ​Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

Eala said she ended the tournament in better shape than she started, trying to improve after every match. She now continues the American hard-court tour with extra confidence, and she is scheduled to play against Alycia Parks at the Canadian Open on Wednesday.