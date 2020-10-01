Alex and Steve from Minecraft will soon be playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

You're watching Advertisements

Today Nintendo introduced us to the latest DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it's a rough one for sure. The Nintendo Switch fighting game will receive strong backup from the Minecraft series in the future, as Mojang Studios' massive hit enters the brawl. Steve, Alex, and their alternate versions Zombie and Enderman, are all the 77th character of Nintendo's brawler. We don't know all the details just yet, because the developer studio is preparing a more detailed showcase on October 3, 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST (the broadcast will last about 45 minutes apparently).

In the short live-stream game director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that the implementation of this seemingly simple fighter required a lot of work for his team. In order to bring the captivating features of the Minecraft heroes into play without impacting any of the current game balance, the existing content had to be extensively adapted, as noted by the developer. Therefore, Nintendo had to rebuild the familiar stages in the Minecraft style, among other things.