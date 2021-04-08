Akira Kazama teases her Street Fighter V moves

You're watching Advertisements

There are currently plenty of things happening with Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, to which Oro and Rose is about to join the ensemble together with Akira Kazama (originally from Rival Schools). In a short teaser, we get to check out some of her moves as well as some fanservice, like a guest appearance from her brother Daigo.

All these three characters are included with Season 5 as well as the recently released Dan Hibiki, and a yet to be revealed character. Akira is expected to be launched later this summer.