Adolescence: Season 2 is a possibility, talks are already taking place at Netflix

Adolescence, the Netflix show that has become one of the biggest ever at the streamer, has had a tremendous impact since it premiered last month, becoming available in secondary schools in the UK, and Brad Pitt, who produced the series with his company Plan B Entertainment, is already talking about a possible second season with Philip Barantini, the director of the show.

It has been reported by Deadline, although they are cautious on their word choice, saying they are in early talks "to make what could become a second season of Adolescence", specifically describing it as a "next iteration" of the show.

Dede Gardner, Plan B co-president, said that they are thinking about how to "widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA and not be repetitive", without revealing too many details about their plans. A possible scenario is for Adolescence to become an anthology series with other stories, although they should be very cautious about what to tell next. The series message, thought of by creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, was expertly told in four episodes...