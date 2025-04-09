Adolescence is now Netflix's fourth-biggest English show of all-time

Adolescence is performing absurdly well on Netflix, as the hit drama series has become one of the streamer's biggest projects of all-time. Just a few days ago, we reported on the news that the show had cracked the Top 10 English shows chart for Netflix, and now we can add that it has climbed up these charts and is right on the cusp of being the third-biggest English show on the streamer to date.

At the moment, Adolescence has a grand total of 114,500,000 views on Netflix, which puts it just behind Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which amassed 115,600,00 views when it was the hot topic of the time. This performance also means that it has surpassed the first season of Bridgerton, which concluded at 113,300,000 views.

The big question is how far can Adolescence go? After Dahmer comes Stranger Things: Season 4 in second at 140,700,000 views and then in first is the very likely unreachable Wednesday at 252,100,000 views.

It should be said that Adolescence's hours viewed is much lower than the rest, as its tighter duration accounts for only 439,100,000 views, which is around 40% of Dahmer's total hours viewed.