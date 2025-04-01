Adolescence made available to all secondary schools in the UK

You may have seen Adolescence on Netflix recently, perhaps following its massive debut and reception that has lauded it as one of the top series of 2025 so far. The show isn't just in frequent headlines for its quality, it's also being used as an example and a learning tool to showcase how extremism and violence can creep into the lives of youngsters during their school days, something that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed recently.

This has now been expanded to see Adolescence being made available to all secondary schools across the UK through the Into Film+ platform. The idea of this is that it can be utilised to produce guides and resources to help teachers, parents, and carers tackle any delicate conversations that might be related to the show's plot.

Specifically, we're told: "From today we are making Adolescence available to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+.

"Additionally, healthy relationships charity Tender will produce guides and resources for teachers, parents and carers to help navigate conversations around the series."

Do you think this is a smart decision by Netflix to make the harrowing show available as an educational tool?