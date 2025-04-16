Adolescence is now Netflix's third most-watched English show to date

HQ

Adolescence has truly become the talk of the town, with the Netflix drama series being a massively successful popular project. Since its debut, it has steadily become more and more popular, to the point where recently it broke into Netflix's all-time top 10 charts for English language shows, and since then even climbed up the ranking at a rapid pace.

Following previously being behind Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the show has now surpassed that series and become the third most-watched English series on the streamer to date, and it might soon become the second as well. We say this as Adolescence has 124.2 million views to its name, which is behind Stranger Things: Season 4's 140.7 million. While that might seem like a big distance to cover, Dahmer currently sits at 115.6 million, meaning Adolescence has nearly raked in 10 million extra views in the past week.

If it can overcome Stranger Things, this will be the extent it reaches as the most-watched English show is still the indomitable Wednesday at 252.1 million views.

Also, it's worth remembering that this is solely accounting for views and not hours viewed, as Adolescence's shorter duration means that it only has 476.1 million hours viewed, which pales compared to Stranger Things' 1,838 million hours viewed (yep, almost two billion...).