Adolescence is one of Netflix's biggest shows of all-time

Adolescence really came out of nowhere and rose to immense heights. Clearly the word of mouth surrounding this series has worked in its favour, as now the drama show has risen to become one of Netflix's biggest English series to date.

According to the Top 10 charts for the streamer, Adolescence is currently the ninth-biggest English series on the streamer, overcoming Stranger Things' third season and even knocking Bridgerton's second season out of the charts.

It's also right on the cusp of hopping up to seventh, as at the moment the show has 96.7 million views, which is just behind the eighth-placing Fool Me Once and the seventh-placing The Night Agent: Season 1, both of which have 98.2 million views to their names.

It's worth noting that in hours viewed Adolescence is way behind many of these titans, as the shorter run-time means that it's currently at 370.7 million hours viewed on the streamer, which is half of the tenth-placing Stranger Things: Season 3 at 716.1 million.

How far up the rankings do you think Adolescence can go?