According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Conan the Barbarian sequel will be filmed in 2027

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A couple of months ago, out of the blue during an appearance at a fan festival dedicated to the action star, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that work is soon set to commence on a Conan the Barbarian sequel, with other plans for him to return to Predator (as we expected considering the recent projects) and Commando too.

Arnie told his fans that the Conan sequel would be seeing him return as an age-appropriate version of the character, as King Conan to be exact, and now the action legend is back with more information to add to the project.

Speaking with TheArnoldFans once again, Schwarzenegger explained that the aim is for the Conan the Barbarian sequel to film in 2027 and that he is now hard at work getting ready (or perhaps the better word is 'jacked') for the film.

Schwarzenegger explains: "Next year we are going to do King Conan. So that is a reality now and I am excited about it. For the last ten years I have been saying, 'we should do King Conan and we should get a great script written, get someone who really understands Rober E. Howard, that understands the artwork of Frank Frazetta and to continue on.' I want to have John Milius, the director of Conan 1, to be maybe the producer. So it will be really fantastic."

Are you looking forward to a Conan the Barbarian sequel?