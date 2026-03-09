Arnold Schwarzenegger could soon be returning to Predator, Commando, and Conan the Barbarian

HQ

Despite almost being 80 years of age, we might soon be seeing a whole lot more of Arnold Schwarzenegger on the big screen, as during an appearance at the Arnold Sports Festival, the famous action star has announced that he's been approached about appearing in new entries in the Predator, Commando, and Conan the Barbarian series.

As reported on by The Arnold Fans, Schwarzenegger has said that "Fox Studios has kind of rediscovered 'Arnold'" and that Dan Trachtenberg has spoken with him about popping up in the next Predator project (likely reprising the frequently teased Dutch).

"They did an additional Predator and the director (Dan Trachtenberg) has been doing a great job of that. Now, he wants me to be in the next Predator. We've talked about it. As a matter of fact, Fox Studios has kind of rediscovered "Arnold". They've come to me and said, 'We want you to do Predator, we just got a script for you to do Commando 2'."

But this isn't all as Schwarzenegger also stated that a Conan the Barbarian sequel is on the way and that he will also be appearing in this film as a more age-appropriate version of the famed character. It's also claimed that Mission: Impossible-veteran Christopher McQuarrie is set to helm this film.

"They just hired a fantastic writer/director who did Tom Cruise's last four movies. They just hired him (Christopher McQuarrie) to write and direct King Conan. Now, what they do is that they write the part. They don't write them like I'm forty years old, you write it to be age-appropriate. I'll still go in there and kick some ass but it will be different."

No doubt the executives and production companies behind these projects are going mad with Arnie spilling all the beans on their plans, but thankfully for the fans out there, the legendary star doesn't even stop here, as he proceeds to then tease the plot for King Conan.

"With King Conan, it's a great old story that Conan was forty years as King and now he gets forced out of the kingdom and there's conflict, of course, but somehow he comes back and there's all kinds of madness, violence, magic and creatures and stuff like that. And now, of course, there's all kinds of special effects. The studio has plenty of money to make those movies really big so I'm looking forward to all of those projects."

