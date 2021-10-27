A Quiet Place is getting its own video game adaptation

What better time is there than Halloween to announce that a video game based on A Quiet Place is in the works? A new story-driven horror title set within the universe of the films is being developed collaboratively between iLLOGIKA, Saber Interactive, and EP1T0ME. The game is said to deliver an original story separate from the films and it's planned to launch sometime in 2022. It's not clear, however, which platforms it will be arriving on.

Saber Interactive head of publishing, Todd Hollenshead said: "The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and iLLOGIKA is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property."

"The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they've never felt before," said Hervé Sliwa, Creative Director at iLLOGIKA. "We're excited to work with EP1T0ME and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future."

More details on the game are reportedly being revealed later this year and fans can now follow it on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Thanks, VG24/7.