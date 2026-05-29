40-year-old Cal Crutchlow called by Honda to replace Zarco: "Will be the hardest thing I've ever done in my life"

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Cal Crutchlow has been confirmed by Honda as the substitute for Johann Zarco as he recovers from his terrifying MotoGP crash at the Catalan GP in Montmeló on May 17, where he sustained injuries to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligament, and to the medial meniscus, as well as a small fibula tear in the ankle area. Crutchlow will replace Zarco this weekend at the Italian GP in Mugello.

The choice of the British Crutchlow has been surprising, as the 40-year-old retired from professional, regular racing in 2020, serving as test driver for Yamaha since then until 2025, competing for the last time in MotoGP at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2023. Between 2015 and 2020, Crutchlow rode for Honda LCR, achieving 12 podiums and three wins, but his inactivity and age may prove a challenge. Initially, the English rider turned down the offer to replace Zarco, who was given to him only one day after the Frenchman crashed.

"I initially said no, because I haven't been on the bike in a long, long time", Crutchlow told MotoGP. "I went home, and my wife said, did they call you? I said, yeah. And she said, 'well they called me first' to basically ask permission! She said, ' Why are you not doing it? I also thought about it."

"There are many reasons not to do it! But now I've said yes. I'm fully committed. I know it's going to be the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, probably", he said, admitting he is "physically fit, but I'm not motorbike fit", and will aim to improve after every session, knowing "for a fact" he is "nowhere near the other guys".

"I have absolutely no expectations. As long as I can improve myself and my feeling with the bike, then I will be happy." The Italian GP in Mugello takes place on Sunday May 31 at 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST.