Man who drove into a crowd during Liverpool's parade sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison

HQ

54-year-old man Paul Doyle has been sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison after driving into Liverpool supporters during the celebration of the Premier League celebrations, on May 26, 2025. There were no casualties but more than 130 people were injured and fifty were taken into the hospital. The last person to leave the hospital spent 35 days.

With "overwhelming" evidence, Doyle plead guilty of all crimes and Judge Andrew Menary sentenced him to 21 years and six months, plus a 16-year ban on driving. The Judge said "anger had completely taken hold of him", as he kept accelerating during two minutes in a street closed to traffic, only stopping when a bystander managed to get inside the automatic vehicle to force its gear selector into park mode.

That man, by the name of Daniel Barr, was described as a hero: "at a moment when many understandably feared for their own safety, he ran towards the danger, entered a moving vehicle and brought it to a halt, thereby preventing further injury and quite possibly saving lives", said the Judge.

Prosecutors also found that Doyle had previous convictions for violence in the ages 18 and 22. Doyle said that he drove in panic into the crowd because he saw someone with a knife, but police found no such thing on CCTV footage or other witnesses.