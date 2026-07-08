12 of the 48 coaches of World Cup teams have already been sacked or resigned

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World Cup 2026 is in the final stages: from the record amount of 48 teams, to just 8 now, right before quarter-finals begin. Six are European (France, Belgium, England, Spain, Switzerland, Norway), one African, Morocco, and one South American, Argentina.

The privilege of working as head coach of a national team during World Cup comes with a great responsibility. And if things don't work out, you risk angering an entire country and your credibility is at risk. And so far, 12 coaches have been sacked or have resigned after (one of them during) World Cup, from the 40 teams that have already been eliminated, or in other words, 25% of all World Cup coaches:



Roberto Martinez (Portugal) - Eliminated in round of 16



Javier Aguierre (Mexico) - Eliminated in round of 16



Carlos Queiroz (Ghana) - Eliminated in round of 32



Julian Nagelsmann (Germany) - Eliminated in round of 32



Sebastián Beccacece (Ecuador) - Eliminated in round of 32



Ronald Koeman (Netherlands) - Eliminated in round of 32



Zlatko Dalic (Croatia) - Eliminated in round of 32



Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay) - Eliminated in group stage



Miroslav Koubek (Czechia) - Eliminated in group stage



Steve Clarke (Scotland) - Eliminated in group stage



Hong Myung-bo (South Korea) - Eliminated in group stage



Sabri Lamouchi (Tunisia) - Fired after just one match in group stage, later eliminated in group stage



There will likely be more, although being eliminated in quarter-finals is hardly a disgrace (for some, like Norway, being here is already a huge achievement). From the teams that have been kicked out, the situations differ (none as extreme as South Korean Hong Myung-bo, who has actually fleed to the United States for his own security).