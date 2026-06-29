11 killed in plane crash near the French town of Tomblaine on Sunday

HQ

It has been reported that a small plane crashed in the northeastern French town of Tomblaine yesterday (Sunday, June 28), an incident that resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals, including a pilot and 10 parachutists.

According to Reuters, the plane was being used by a parachuting school and was carrying five trainee parachutists and five instructors, with the aircraft crashing shortly after taking off from the Nancy-Essey airport.

The crash narrowly missed homes in the town of Tomblaine, and it's also mentioned that some members of family of those who died in the crash were present and witnessed the horrific incident.

As per a local reporter, the plane "crashed about 300 metres away from the runway", with this happening at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST. The exact reason for the crash has yet to be confirmed, but a witness claims that the plane's engine stopped making noise as though it cut out, with no signs of fires, explosions, or other visible problems. It's unclear if the recent heatwave played a part in the crash.