10,000 evacuated in France due to a major wildfire

HQ

As we've been reporting for the past two weeks, France was one of the most affected countries by the recent heat wave in Europe, with death count in the thousands and drown in the hundreds. Now a strong wildfire in southern France has forced more than 10,000 people to evacuate, as the blaze has already injured 16 people and scorched 4,600 hectares. The fire broke out near Perpignan, close to the Spanish border.

As usual in the summer, the current extreme heat and strong winds are worsening fire risks everywhere. Authorities warned that winds could fan the flames further, while the heatwaves have dried out large areas of western and southern Europe, making them way more vulnerable to wildfires.

The new emergency is impacting both sides of the border and even the ongoing Tour de France. The EU is sending support in the shape of aircraft and crews while neighbour Spain and Portugal also battle serious wildfires amid the newer heat dome.