100 Thieves crowned Marvel Rivals North American Invitational victors

A few weeks ago, the EMEA region hosted its first-ever Marvel Rivals Invitational tournament, an event that Virtus.pro won. This actually followed a very early North American event in December, but now a more significant NA tournament has took place, as the Marvel Rivals North American Invitational #2 concluded over the weekend.

This saw the best Marvel Rivals teams in the region battling it out for a slice of a $100,000 prize pool, and following a gripping playoffs, the grand finale occurred last night and saw 100 Thieves come out on top after overcoming FlyQuest.

It wasn't an easy win for 100T, as after winning the first map, FlyQuest bit back with two maps in its favour, all before 100T took care of business, won the next three maps and took the tournament for its own.

With this result in mind, we're now waiting to hear what the next major Marvel Rivals tournament will be and when it will happen.