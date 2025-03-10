Virtus.pro are the Marvel Rivals EMEA Invitational champions

HQ

The first ever major Marvel Rivals tournament to take place in the EMEA region came to a close yesterday, as the EMEA Invitational wrapped up and saw the best teams and players round the world competing online for a slice of a $100,000 prize pool. With that tournament now in the books, we have a victor to report on.

After a dominant playoffs where they only dropped one map in the lead up to the grand finale, Virtus.pro ended up coming out on top, after overcoming OG Esports in a gruelling last match that went 4-2 in favour of the Russian esports organisation.

This result has not only seen Virtus.pro named champion, but it has also seen the team heading home with $40,000 of the total $100,000 prize pool too.

As for what's next for V.P, we're waiting to hear when the next major Marvel Rivals tournament will be held.