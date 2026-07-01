Zombie monkeys go wild in Train to Busan director's new movie Colony

Yeon Sang-Ho, director of the beloved horror Train to Busan, is back with more zombie goodness. Now, he's following a new kind of plague that turns humans into flesh-eating infected, and it's one that makes zombies a bit smarter with shared intelligence.

The film's plot follows a group of survivors in a Korean high-rise building, after a drug that was invented to help humanity share information via what appears to be a telepathic link goes haywire. Now, zombies are able to learn how to walk, run, and mimic humans with terrifying speed, leading to some creepy moments in the trailer below.

It's not just humans that can get infected, as we see at the end of the trailer a horde of zombified monkeys swarm a police officer, dragging them along the floor. Colony has already premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and will be on its way to a wider screening on the 28th of August.