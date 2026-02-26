Gamereactor

Zeta Division returns to competitive Apex Legends

A new team has been founded by the Japanese organisation as the esport continues to carve out a massive space in Japan.

Apex Legends has developed a massive connection with the country of Japan, mainly because over the past couple of years, the annual and massive World Championship has taken place in the city of Sapporo, a decision that will continue to be reflected for years to come.

To this end, it's only natural that one of Japan's biggest esports organisations has a presence in the esport, perhaps even earning a spot at the World Championship in its home country early every year too.

Zeta Division has announced that it is returning to competitive Apex Legends, all by signing a new roster that includes a few veteran names. For one, after previously serving on Fnatic's line-up, Yuga "YukaF" Horie, will be joining the team as its captain, and supported by both "Mike" and Satoki "satuki" Sugatani, making for an all-Japanese roster.

The team will be competing in the APAC North division for competitive Apex Legends, with its first match planned for this weekend on Saturday, February 28.

Apex Legends

