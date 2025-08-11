English
Weapons

Zach Cregger's Weapons earns one of the biggest box office openings for an original film this decade

On a budget of $38 million, the horror hit has pulled in audiences far and wide.

Zach Cregger's Weapons shows that original movies are alive and well, at least where horror is concerned. The film saw an opening of $70 million at the box office this past weekend, showing people couldn't wait to see possessed kids running through the streets A-posing.

As per Box Office Mojo, Weapons drew in $42.5 million from US theatres and $27.5 million worldwide. For a horror movie with a budget of $38 million, that's not bad going as Weapons cements itself alongside Sinners as proof that original movies are still able to bring in audiences.

Of course, the big box office winners of this year remain movies tied to larger IPs. Jurassic World: Rebirth crossed the $800 million mark, and Superman is looking to drum up $350 million in the US alone. However, with plenty of Weapons' box office run still to go, we'll have to wait and see how far it climbs the charts.

