Superman eyes $350M as it joins the all-time U.S. top 100

After a month in theatres, James Gunn's Superman can now claim the title of one of the 100 highest-grossing films ever on the U.S. market. This also means that Deadpool 2, with its $324 million, has been bumped off the list. If current projections hold, Superman is expected to finish with more than $350 million domestically before all is said and done.

It's a flying start for James Gunn, and the question now is whether the next wave of DCU films can maintain this momentum and also translate it into broader international success. Because while Superman is performing exceptionally well in the States, it still trails behind Zack Snyder's Man of Steel on the global front. So far, Superman has grossed over $560 million worldwide, a number analysts expect to surpass $600 million once the weekend's figures are tallied later tonight.

Well-deserved? What do you think, is Superman: the fresh start DC has been waiting for?