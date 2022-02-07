Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has hit 10 million downloads

HQ

Last month, the free-to-play TCG Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was released on PC and consoles by Konami with no sign given in advance. Shortly after, Master Duel also landed on iOS and Android on January 27 in 11 selected countries, meanwhile Konami announced that the game had already been downloaded 4 million times. On February 4, via a press release, we were informed that Master Duel has been made available on mobile "across the globe, with products distributed in more than 80 countries and 9 languages".

With such high accessibility, plus the love for Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise from its massive fan base, no wonder the game can hit another milestone in such a short time. Konami just confirmed now the Yu-Gi-Oh-based TCG already hit 10 million downloads. Considering the game's been out in the wild for just about a month, despite being a free-to-download title, this is still impressive. For more details regarding the game, you can visit the official website.