HQ

Without any notice in advance, the free-to-play TCG Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel just got released by Konami.

Now, the game is available to download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC via Steam.

If you don't know, this latest released digital card game features "fast-paced Duels with stunning HD graphics and a new, dynamic soundtrack", and has "10,000+ unique cards" included for you to build your own deck. There's also a Solo Mode for those who want to enjoy the storylines - you can even hone duelling skills by completing the stories. For more details of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, you can check the introduction part on the above mentioned platforms.