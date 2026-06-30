YouTubers face up to five years in prison after world cup arrest

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Two Argentine YouTubers face up to five years in prison after being arrested in connection with the World Cup match between Portugal and Colombia in Miami. According to U.S. authorities, they allegedly bypassed several security checkpoints by using fake media passes from a previous match.

The two content creators, Beni Marmol and Pato Perrotta, were reportedly stopped after passing through three security checkpoints. According to the police report, Marmol said his intention was to stream the match, while Perrotta claimed he worked for a media company but was using outdated accreditation.

The two face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted. According to the duo's manager, they have been released on bail and will not be deported, but they are prohibited from being near stadiums where World Cup matches are played while the case is pending.