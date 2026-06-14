YouTuber Gaspi and singer Oliver Tree die in helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro

HQ

A helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro killed six people on Sunday morning, and among the victims were popular Argentinian youtuber Gaspi (real name Gaspar Prim, aged 23) and American singer Oliver Tree (aged 32). CNN Brazil confirmed the identities of the six passengers of the two helicopters that crashed in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the Southwest zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Gaspi, with over 7.5 million followers across all social media channels, became famous for viral and humorous content, and famously appeared in La Velada del Año 2025, an amateur boxing event in Spain. Oliver Tree was doing a world tour, having performed on Sao Paulo on June 6, with over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 20 million followers across all social media platforms.

The pilots of both aircraft died in the collission, as well as the four passengers of one of the helicopters. The helicopters collided mid-air, according to preliminary information, falling in an electric vehicle yard, setting fire to at least 20 vehicles. A forensic investigation is taking place.