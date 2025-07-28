La Velada 5 and Ibai Llanos shatter Twitch records as the most viewed stream ever

HQ

The amateur boxing event between Spanish and Latin American streamers and influencers, La Velada del Año, once again broke viewership records on Twitch. The livestream reached a peak of 9,334,179 viewers on Ibai Llanos' personal Twitch channel, greatly improving last year's edition record of 3,846,256 viewers at the same time (via StreamsCharts).

Ibai breaks a new record for all time peak viewers every year with this event, now in its fifth edition: the streamer who achieved the second largest all time peak viewers is The Grefg at 2,470 million.

The event also helped Twitch as a whole reach 14,078,025 peak viewers. Only YouTube had larger live viewers numbers on January 5, the day of the ASEAN Championship 2024 (19,6 million viewers).

The average viewership of the event, which lasted for nearly 6 and a half hours, was 6 million viewers. Although, ironically, the numbers decreased in the final boxing matches (the main event, the fight between The Grefg and Westcol, was the least followed fight of the night), the event multiplied by three the peak number of simultaneous viewers from last year's edition and cimented Ibai as the most followed Twitch streamers, with 19.69 million followers, surpassing Ninja (19.14).

In average, 6 million people, plus 80,000 who attended the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville to witness live the fights between popular streamers in the Spanish-language community like Perxitaa vs. Gaspi, Abby vs. Roro, Viruzz vs. Tomás Maazza or the bodybuilders Andoni Fitness vs. Carlos Belcast.