You has been renewed for a fifth and final season

It will be coming in 2024.

HQ

You recently concluded its bumper fourth season on Netflix earlier this March, and following this arriving and seemingly going down very well with fans, the streaming service has already confirmed that the stalker drama series will be back for a fifth and final season.

As noted by Netflix on Twitter, we're told that the fifth season will be arriving in 2024, although what sort of time frame Netflix has in mind has not been mentioned, meaning it could be planned for an earlier in the year premiere like Season 4, or instead a later 2024 premiere, giving the creators, writers, producers, actors, editors, and so forth the necessary time to plan out and wrap up the long-running series.

You

