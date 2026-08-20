You can now try out the demo for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter and watch its opening sequence

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Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is one of the best RPG remakes we've seen in years, and we're not just saying that for the sake of it. It has one of the highest Metacritic scores of 2025, from both critics and users, and its success and the support it has received from Nihon Falcom have been such that, just one year after the first remake, we already have the second instalment - the direct sequel - on the horizon.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is coming to Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, PS5 and PC on 17 September, and now that the studio has completed the updates for the first game, it can focus on promoting 2nd Chapter - and what better way than to try it out for yourself in a demo that's been made available to all players on every platform today. You'll also be able to carry your progress over to the full game, so it's almost like getting to enjoy the sequel a little earlier.

What's more, we can now watch the game's opening sequence. But a word of warning before you watch it: it contains minor (unrelated) spoilers about the story and the ending of 1st Chapter. And if you'd like to read the official synopsis, here it is:

"After quelling the coup d'état that shook the Kingdom of Liberl, Estelle and Joshua have finally become senior bracers. However, on the eve of the Queen's Birthday Festival, Joshua reveals the dark truth of his past before vanishing into the night, leaving only his brief farewell: "Goodbye, Estelle." Armed with Joshua's harmonica and an unshakable determination, Estelle embarks upon a continent-spanning quest to find her partner.

"During her journey, she must take on the sinister society of Ouroboros as it emerges from the shadows to plunge Liberl into utter chaos. The capital in flames. A colossal airship darkens the skies. The looming threat of the Shining Ring... Confronted with the greatest crisis in the history of Liberl, Estelle and her allies battle to find Joshua and untangle the web of intrigue and conspiracy woven by Ouroboros!"

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Are you going to play Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter?