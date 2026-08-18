Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter receives a 'Legacy Update' as its final update

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With the release of Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter on 17 September, Falcom has announced that the final update for its predecessor, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - released on 19 September last year - is arriving today.

This will also be a Legacy Update - a type of update that differs slightly from the usual - consisting of a general review of texts and dialogue to adapt the terms used to the terminology established in the series to date. In the patch notes, the developers state that "we have prioritised updates to English terminology and pronunciation, based on their impact on the continuity of the series."

Below are the patch notes for the final update to Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter:

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter 1.07 Update (Legacy Update)