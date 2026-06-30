You can now sign up for pre-registration for Dave the Diver on iOS and Android

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Dave the Diver is one of the biggest hits of recent years on the indie scene, and part of that success is down to the fact that the studio, Mintrocket, has kept the game constantly evolving, adding loads of new content and always being open to collaborations with other well-known franchises from the worlds of video games and cinema. And now, at last, it's ready to set sail for a new ocean: the world of mobile gaming.

Pre-registration for Dave the Diver is now open on both iOS and Android. Although the press release announcing the launch doesn't specify a date, the Apple Store page suggests we can expect it on 27 August, which makes perfect sense as a teaser for the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom.

If you're one of those who hasn't tried Dave the Diver yet, or simply want to continue enjoying the experience from the comfort of your smartphone, don't miss this launch.