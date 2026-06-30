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Dave the Diver

You can now sign up for pre-registration for Dave the Diver on iOS and Android

Carry all the magic of this indie underwater exploration and sushi restaurant management game with you at all times.

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Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition (Switch)

Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition (Switch)

From 27.95 GBP at 17 stores
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Dave the Diver is one of the biggest hits of recent years on the indie scene, and part of that success is down to the fact that the studio, Mintrocket, has kept the game constantly evolving, adding loads of new content and always being open to collaborations with other well-known franchises from the worlds of video games and cinema. And now, at last, it's ready to set sail for a new ocean: the world of mobile gaming.

Pre-registration for Dave the Diver is now open on both iOS and Android. Although the press release announcing the launch doesn't specify a date, the Apple Store page suggests we can expect it on 27 August, which makes perfect sense as a teaser for the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom.

If you're one of those who hasn't tried Dave the Diver yet, or simply want to continue enjoying the experience from the comfort of your smartphone, don't miss this launch.

Dave the Diver

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Dave the DiverScore

Dave the Diver
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

A relaxed simulation of a life consisting primarily of freewheeling and managing a sushi restaurant. What more could you ask for?



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