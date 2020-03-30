You can leave feedback on the Bravely Default II demo

Square Enix now invites players of the Bravely Default demo to provide feedback on their experience. The demo was released last week on Nintendo Switch to give fans a glimpse of its basic gameplay elements.

You can give your feedback here. There are seven questions that you can answer, some of which are mandatory. Some questions are about how satisfied you are with the demo, which part of it that you don't like, what you enjoy most and even what game is your favourite video game.

The demo itself is separate from the main game story-wise. It's designed so players "can enjoy the challenge of the various jobs and abilities available, and learn to work with the Brave and Default commands that are unique to the series," as the press release says.

Well, do you like the demo or not? Make sure to let Square Enix know.