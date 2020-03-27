Try out Bravely Default II's demo on Nintendo Switch now

A demo for Bravely Default II is now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop. It's 2.3GB in size and it even has localised text options at the ready. In fact, during last night's Nintendo Mini Direct, the publisher introduced us to four new heroes with whom we are going on Silicon Studio's next adventure. Nintendo described their first encounter thus:

The sailor Seth is washed up on without memories and shortly after he regains consciousness he meets Princess Gloria. Shortly thereafter, the pair introduces themselves to two travellers named Elvis and Adelle, who join them in order to decrypt a mysterious book. Of course, their journey is linked to fate, as the continent Excillant and its five kingdoms are on the brink of ruin.

In the video we also recognised some well-known elements from the series, including the pre-drawn 2.5D backgrounds and the mystical crystals that are responsible for keeping the balance of the world intact. The asterisks system will also return to Bravely Default II once it releases in 2020.

The turn-based combat retains the well-known Brave Point mechanic this time around, too. During inactive rounds, our characters accumulate BP to use on powerful special attacks or to unleash several actions in a row later. See it in action below.