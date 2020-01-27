Cookies

XMG's Neo 15 laptop gets a Quick Look

Magnus talks about the various features of this device, which is competing with some big names in the market.

Our Quick Look video at the XMG Neo 15 is a pretty special one, as it's actually the first time we've looked at an XMG laptop, but how does it compare to the various other models we've assessed on our hardware series?

Well, that's what Magnus is going to find out in the video below, and there's every reason to pay attention to this model, as it offers quite a lot for your money.

Are you impressed?

