Xiaomi's Smart Dehumidifier Lite is designed to instantly refresh your surroundings

HQ

While the summer is often leads to a different and much drier picture, Gamereactor readers who live in northern Europe, be this the Nordics, the UK, Germany, the Benelux region, even much of France, will know that the rest of the year usually brings rain, snow, and damp conditions, and a lot of this to be frank.

As wet conditions are commonplace in this portion of the world, you might find yourself battling against mould and dampness in your home, and if so, you may be searching for a gadget to help extract the moisture to bring back a refreshed feeling.

If so, as part of our ongoing Quick Look series, we've got our hands on the Xiaomi Smart Dehumidifier Lite, a powerful, compact, and quiet device that combines smart connectivity, noise cancellation options, a three-litre water tank, and a broad array of safety features, all to make it the perfect tool for anyone looking to remove moisture from a bedroom, a bathroom, a laundry room, you name it.

To see if the Xiaomi Smart Dehumidifier Lite is the gadget for you, check out the latest Quick Look video below where Magnus walks us through the various features and tools at its disposal.