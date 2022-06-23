Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass has been revealed

HQ

Fans can look forward to plenty of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 content after launch, as was recently revealed during the dedicated Nintendo Direct broadcast. It was noted that the game will be getting an Expansion Pass, which will add new quests, storylines, and characters to the game over the rest of 2022 and in 2023.

We're told that the Pass will be split into four sections, with the first arriving on launch day, and the last arriving before the end of 2023. As for what each will include, the first will boast a bunch of outfits for each character and some other useful items, whereas the second will bring a new character and some quests, as well as more outfits and a Challenge Battle. This drop is planned by the end of 2022, and will be similar to the third drop that will arrive before April 30, 2023. As for the fourth and final drop, that will come by the end of 2023, and will bring a new story making it the most significant of the extra content packages.

The Expansion Pass itself will retail for £26.99 / €29.99. Take a look at the full showcase shared as part of the recent Direct below.