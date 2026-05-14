Xbox is overhauling Achievements with the new feature Gamerscore Badges

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We recently summarized the breakneck pace at which new Xbox boss Asha Sharma is starting out and listed a slew of new features she has in the works. This included, among other things, a revamp of the classic Achievements system, which was promised to feature "a new look and feel, including updated icons and animations when you unlock classic or rare achievements."

Now, at least part of this has been showcased, as members of the Xbox Insider Program have received a new update that adds Gamerscore Badges, which are emblems showing how what Achievement score you've earned. They start with a fairly basic green one, and gradually you'll get more dots, different designs, and new shades of green as you reach milestone after milestone. You can check out what it looks like below.

What is your current Gamerscore?

The same update also included the new startup sequence coming to Xbox consoles, which we've previously covered. Head over here if you want to see what it looks like.