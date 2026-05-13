Asha Sharma: The Xbox turnaround no one saw coming

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Although Phil Spencer served as head of Xbox for an exceptionally long time, from 2014 to 2026, it came as a complete shock when he announced, without any warning, that he was leaving his job while Asha Sharma takes over. Opinions are divided on how good or bad Spencer has been in the role (both sides likely have valid points), but all sources agree he's a likable person with a deep-rooted passion for gaming, a trait that has earned him solid support from Xbox fans even when the Xbox division has faced challenges.

Phil Spencer handed the controller over to Asha Sharma and her right-hand man, Matt Booty. // Microsoft

Sharma, on the other hand, came from Microsoft's AI department, and regardless of where you stand on the issue of AI, you've surely noticed that a great many people detest AI-driven content. They simply want their games to be created by humans with some kind of thought and soul behind them. On top of that, she was definitely not a gamer and had some suspicious Achievements that many believed could indicate she'd had a profile fabricated to pretend to be a "real gamer."

The concern was simply that we'd now got someone who knew nothing about games and who would turn the Xbox division into an AI factory for soulless, mass-produced games and since she doesn't care about games, Xbox was once and for all dead and buried. I saw several people in my social media feed declaring that they were now leaving Xbox behind.

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Several true Xbox veterans have met with Sharma since she took office for reasons that remain undisclosed, including Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb and Seamus "Father of Xbox" Blackley. // Larry Hryb

For my part, I usually try not to be overly negative—people actually need to be given a chance first—but I wasn't exactly super positive either. The complaints did have some merit, though. I, like probably most people, thought it would be business as usual when Sharma took over Spencer's and Sarah Bond's legacy and continued the shift toward making Xbox more of a service where hardware was, at best, seen as a necessary evil.

Now, Sharma has been Xbox head for two and a half months, and I haven't heard a single negative word about her in almost exactly two months. So... what happened? Well, Sharma barely had time to sit down behind Spencer's old desk before things started happening at a breakneck pace, to such an extent that not even the most optimistic among us could have anticipated anything like it. Even Spencer's biggest fans suddenly seem to think he might have stayed on as Xbox head for a couple of years too long, while those who've been critical of him feel they've been proven right all along.

With that in mind, I thought I'd list what Sharma has accomplished in two months and two weeks as Xbox boss. And spoiler alert: when you lay it out like this (in chronological order), even I'm surprised, and I've written about all of this before when it was announced.

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How would you sum up Asha Sharma's first few months as head of Xbox?

Asha Sharma: Two months and two weeks on the job:

Appointment and promise of "Return of Xbox"

Sharma takes office on February 23, and already in her first statement, she promises to focus on major and diverse titles and, above all, "the return of Xbox". That's exactly what the community wanted to hear, but talking is easy; delivering is hard.

Promises quality games without "soulless AI slop"

It's probably her background as an AI director that immediately made her want to shoot down the talk that Xbox would become an AI powerhouse. That's why she immediately and unequivocally promised a no to "soulless AI slop".

Stronger focus on Xbox hardware and "it starts with the console"

What role do Xbox consoles play in the future of Xbox? It's strange that we even need to ask the question, but that's the reality today. Fortunately, a major one, as a stronger focus on Xbox hardware is promised.

Helix is officially in the works, and we'll be seeing more of it this year, but we don't know when.

Microsoft reveals the next Xbox - Project Helix

Of course, Sharma hadn't cobbled together an Xbox in two weeks; Spencer and Bond deserve the credit for that. But Sharma still showcased the console, hyped it up, and the rest is her doing.

Scrapping the "This is an Xbox" campaign

Fans hated the vague idea that "everything is an Xbox," a campaign that spokesperson Sarah Bond is said to have launched. Sharma's chair had barely even warmed up before the campaign was tossed in the trash and wiped from all websites ("What, we never said that?!?").

Quick Resume was fixed in record time

One of the Xbox's best features is Quick Resume, which lets you have multiple games running at once and jump right back in where you left off. But in online titles, it worked poorly, and you often had to close the game manually. Fans have been complaining about this since the console launched in 2020, and just a month after Sharma took the job, it was fixed.

Maybe Netflix will be included with your Game Pass subscription in the future?

Talk about a Netflix partnership and flexible Game Pass models

Should Game Pass have some kind of partnership with Netflix so you can access one or the other with the same subscription and save a few bucks? Maybe the possibility is currently being explored, and a review of Game Pass with more flexible models is promised, including a really cheap ad-supported version so everyone can afford it.

The Xbox team is keeping up the momentum and promises a long-awaited Achievement makeover

Achievements is the system that started it all, with progression across games tied to a single account, something that Sony and Steam, for example, have outright copied. But Achievements hasn't received much love over the past decade, despite fans' requests, and now it's finally happening.

Expanded backward compatibility on the way

Microsoft has suspended the backward compatibility programme twice before. The easy titles have been released, and issues like licensing are making it increasingly difficult to resolve. Despite this, there have been clear indications that there will be even more backward-compatible games, likely as part of the 25th-anniversary celebration this autumn.

When Xbox turned 20, new backward-compatible games were added, and it looks like it's that time again this year. Is there a specific title you're missing?

Forget Microsoft Gaming, now it's all about Xbox

The Xbox name faded further and further into the background under Spencer, disappearing from the Game Pass branding, while the gaming division switched from Xbox to Microsoft Gaming. Sure, there are theories that this was done for business reasons ahead of the Activision acquisition, but regardless, Xbox is now once again more visible and prominent.

Major price drop on Game Pass Ultimate

It's been just over six months since Game Pass saw a shocking price hike of roughly 50%. There were loud complaints on social media, and many simply felt it was no longer worth it. As a result, the price was slashed significantly at the end of April, and the new Call of Duty was removed from the service. This is likely a win for Call of Duty players as well, since the price cut effectively covers the cost of the game. It was also promised that more content would be added to further increase the value.

Xbox is considering exclusive games again

It had certainly been rumoured and hinted at, but it still came as a bombshell. Microsoft's multi-platform strategy hasn't even really got off the ground yet (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle came later to the PlayStation 5, and the same goes for Forza Horizon 6, and Call of Duty isn't coming to the Switch 2), but they're already starting to consider rolling back parts of it with a review. It's likely there will be more exclusive games and, above all, time-exclusive titles moving forward.

This is what the new Xbox logo looks like.

New Xbox logo that feels like a return to the original

After using a minimalist black-and-white logo for a long time, Xbox is now going back to basics with a green glass logo reminiscent of the dashboard from the first Xbox console.

Asha Sharma shuts down Gaming Copilot for Xbox before the service even launched

No focus on AI, as mentioned. The service, which was announced around the same time Sharma took office, has already been discontinued. There won't be any AI keeping track of our gaming.

Focusing on more passionate and experienced Xbox veterans on the team

Via social media, Sharma announced that major changes are coming to the Xbox team. More specifically, she has "promoted leaders who helped build Xbox, while also bringing in new voices to help push us forward. This balance is important as we get the business back on track."

New boot-up sequence

In just a few days, your Xbox will look different when you start it up (check out the Bluesky post above), and one might suspect that this is what we'll see in the upcoming Project Helix as well. The new animated green and shinier logo, along with an updated boot sound, are meant to provide a more premium and nostalgic feel. And we agree.

In short, it's hard to argue that Sharma hasn't had an incredibly strong start. The positive news has been coming thick and fast, and it's all been exactly what fans love. There hasn't been much positive Xbox news since the launch of the Xbox Series X/S, and it must be said that she has been a real shot in the arm for the green team. Of course, there is still much to be done, and the new console, its marketing, Game Pass, and exclusive games are the major battles ahead that will determine the future of Xbox.