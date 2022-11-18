Xbox has started its major Black Friday sale

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We're helping you getting started with twelve great bargains that'll make you save quite the few bucks while also becoming a happy gamer.

We're just one week away from Black Friday, which has evolved into a full week (or even more) of shopping for most companies. While the discounts on these longer sales usually aren't as good as they once were, there are still plenty of bargains to be made, and this is especially true for video games.

Most platform holders have annual sales around Black Friday and they tend to be spectacular. Microsoft has now kicked off theirs for PC and Xbox with both hardware and software discounted. Head over this way to take a look and browse around the offerings.

Being the gentle and kind (also: very humble!) people we are here at the Gamereactor office, we've found twelve great discounts you should check out in various genres, ranging from classics to almost brand new.

Batman: Return to Arkham - 70% off (£9.99 / €10.49)
Castlevania Anniversary Collection - 80% off (£3.19 / €3.99)
Cyberpunk 2077 - 50% off (£24.99 / €34.99)
FIFA 23 - 40% off (£41.99 / €47.99)
Gotham Knights - 40% off (£38.99 / €44.99)
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - 50% off (£24.99 / €29.99)
Mafia: Definitive Edition - 65% off (£38.99 / €12.24)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel's Avengers - 70% off (£25.49 / €29.99)
Red Dead Redemption 2 - 67% off (£18.14 / €19.79)
Saints Row Platinum Edition - 33% off (£63.64 / €73.69)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - 30% off (£24.49 / €27.99)
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - 50% off (£32.49 / €37.49)

If you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.

