Xbox could let you convert physical games into digital licenses

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Physical games seem to be genuinely on their way out now, especially given today's announcement from Sony that it will completely stop manufacturing and releasing physical versions of new games starting in 2028.

Naturally, this is something Microsoft and Xbox have also been considering, and there are now reports of a solution designed to make the transition to a fully digital future easier for their customers.

How? By giving players the ability to link compatible Xbox One and Xbox Series X games on disc to their Microsoft account, making them playable digitally. However, not all games appear to be included, and the report doesn't specify exactly how the process would work.

Microsoft hasn't officially announced the feature yet, but The Verge reports that internal testing is already underway. This also makes the rumors that the next-generation Xbox will lack a disc drive more likely.

Do you think this sounds like a smart solution?