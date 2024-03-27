Dansk
Xbox Cloud Gaming now has keyboard and mouse support available for a number of games. If you're a member of Xbox Insiders and are in the Alpha Skip-Ahead circles, you'll be able to test this feature early before it's rolled out fully.
The current list for the games supporting mouse and keyboard are as follows:
If you're looking for more details, you can head over to the Xbox website. In other Xbox news, it's not looking good for the future of consoles, as Phil Spencer is becoming concerned with the future of gaming and if consoles can keep up.