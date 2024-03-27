HQ

Xbox Cloud Gaming now has keyboard and mouse support available for a number of games. If you're a member of Xbox Insiders and are in the Alpha Skip-Ahead circles, you'll be able to test this feature early before it's rolled out fully.

The current list for the games supporting mouse and keyboard are as follows:



Fortnite (browser only)



ARK Survival Evolved



Sea of Thieves



Grounded



Halo Infinite



Atomic Heart



Known Issue: There is some difficulty switching between gamepad (controller) and Mouse and Keyboard while streaming game



Sniper Elite 5



Deep Rock Galactic



High on Life



Zombie Army 4 Dead War



Gears Tactics



Pentiment



Doom 64



Age of Empires 2



If you're looking for more details, you can head over to the Xbox website. In other Xbox news, it's not looking good for the future of consoles, as Phil Spencer is becoming concerned with the future of gaming and if consoles can keep up.