Xbox Cloud Gaming now has keyboard and mouse support

If you want to ditch your controller and take up a new way to play, now's your chance.

Xbox Cloud Gaming now has keyboard and mouse support available for a number of games. If you're a member of Xbox Insiders and are in the Alpha Skip-Ahead circles, you'll be able to test this feature early before it's rolled out fully.

The current list for the games supporting mouse and keyboard are as follows:


  • Fortnite (browser only)

  • ARK Survival Evolved

  • Sea of Thieves

  • Grounded

  • Halo Infinite

  • Atomic Heart

  • Known Issue: There is some difficulty switching between gamepad (controller) and Mouse and Keyboard while streaming game

  • Sniper Elite 5

  • Deep Rock Galactic

  • High on Life

  • Zombie Army 4 Dead War

  • Gears Tactics

  • Pentiment

  • Doom 64

  • Age of Empires 2

If you're looking for more details, you can head over to the Xbox website. In other Xbox news, it's not looking good for the future of consoles, as Phil Spencer is becoming concerned with the future of gaming and if consoles can keep up.

