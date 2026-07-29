Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be getting a sequel

While we don't have any gameplay details to share just yet, the official Wuchang: Fallen Feathers account on X has announced last year's hit will get a sequel, as publisher 505 Games has partnered with the game's creator's new studio:

"Today, we're excited to share that 505 Games has officially entered into a new partnership with Xia Siyuan, the original creator of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and his new studio Indolphinity (Chengdu Recursive Dolphin Technology), to jointly create a brand‑new chapter of the Wuchang IP."

The sequel will also be developed in China, while 505 Games will be responsible for financing and global publishing. Xia Siyuan comments on the agreement:

"We listen closely to the real voices of players and the community, and we remain firmly devoted to our original creative aspirations and cultural foundations, striving to answer everyone's long‑standing expectations with more polished quality and a more complete experience."

Unfortunately, that's all we know, and it will likely be a while before we hear anything more concrete, but at least we now know that Bai Wuchang's adventure continues.