WTA Finals 2026 will not be held in Saudi Arabia, move to Indian Wells

HQ

The WTA Finals, the season finale of the women's tennis circuit, worth 1,500 ranking points (only behind the four Grand Slams) will be held in California this year, as the contract with the Saudi Tennis Federation has been ended, by mutual agreement, after just two of the three-year deal.

The deal was announced in 2024 and should have included the 2026 edition, but that will not be the case, following criticism from many active and retired players because of the country's violations of human rights. According to WTA sources, via Reuters, they are working to find a different venue for the 2027 finals onwards.

Instead, Indian Wells (which already hosts a WTA 1,000 -also ATP 1,000- event in March) will be the host for the WTA Finals, with the press release highlighting "world-class infrastructure, exceptional player and fan amenities, and a long-standing reputation".

To qualify for the WTA Finals, players need to win as many WTA points as possible during the 55 officially reconised events, including the four Grand Slams. The top eight singles players and doubles teams qualify for the tournament, which in 2026 will take place from November 8-15.