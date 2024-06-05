World of Warcraft: The War Within beta starts today

HQ

In mid-April, Blizzard opened up spots to test World of Warcraft: The War Within beta. Anyone interested could enter a lottery to win a spot on Dron Island. In addition, Blizzard announced that people who picked up the Epic Edition would get 72 hours of early access to the test, along with a range of digital goodies. We were able to attend the presentation and ask questions to several of the people behind the DLC, take a look at the interview, you'll be interested.

Selected players will receive an email invitation with the relevant instructions later today. More specifically, the message will tell them how to download the new client version of the game from Battle.net.

The War Within will launch later this year and will be part of the Worldsoul Saga, an arc of three expansions that promise to be the most ambitious in the MMORPG's history and will shape the narrative future of Azeroth. War Within will be followed by the previously announced Midnight and The Last Titan, but no release date has yet been announced.

Thank you VGC.