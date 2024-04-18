World of Warcraft: The War Within gets massive Collector's Edition

World of Warcraft: The War Within is getting a huge and expensive Collector's Edition for fans to pre-order ahead of the expansion's launch later this year. World of Warcraft: The War Within is the first in a series of three expansions that will wrap up the first 20 years of WoW storytelling.
To celebrate that and the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft, the Collector's Edition - priced at £175 or €208,95 - features a bunch of extra goodies as well as a boosted version of the game. Check out all the additional items below:
We still don't have a firm release date for World of Warcraft: The War Within just yet, but the Collector's Editions are expected to ship when the game launches. In the meantime, check out our preview here.