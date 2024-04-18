World of Warcraft: The War Within gets massive Collector's Edition

HQ

World of Warcraft: The War Within is getting a huge and expensive Collector's Edition for fans to pre-order ahead of the expansion's launch later this year. World of Warcraft: The War Within is the first in a series of three expansions that will wrap up the first 20 years of WoW storytelling.

To celebrate that and the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft, the Collector's Edition - priced at £175 or €208,95 - features a bunch of extra goodies as well as a boosted version of the game. Check out all the additional items below:



World Of Warcraft: The War Within Epic Edition Game Key



The War Within Hardcover Art Book



Gryphon Rider Statue



Collector's Pin featuring Anduin, Alleria, and Thrall



Epic Edition Game Content includes: Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost; 3 Days of Early Access, and 30-Days of Game Time; Algarian Stormrider Mount; Stormrider's Attire Transmog Set; Deepdweller's Earthen Hearthstone Effect, Squally, the Storm Hatchling Pet, and the Sandbox Storm Gryphon Toy; and 1000 Trader's Tender



Box measures approximately 27.2cm x 30.6cm x 7.4cm



We still don't have a firm release date for World of Warcraft: The War Within just yet, but the Collector's Editions are expected to ship when the game launches. In the meantime, check out our preview here.